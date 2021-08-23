ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Tops $3.92

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00130914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00162172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,187.42 or 0.99795545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.39 or 0.01015234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.47 or 0.06710465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars.

