ICHI Price Up 7.7% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $4.76 or 0.00009654 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $16.04 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00130615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00160208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,100.00 or 0.99603118 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.97 or 0.01004078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.05 or 0.06836403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,370,870 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

