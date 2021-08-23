IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $8,307,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of INFO traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $119.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,536. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.55. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $120.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

