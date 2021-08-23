IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IHS Markit by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 220.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of INFO opened at $118.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $120.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

