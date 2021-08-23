Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $52,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $8.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $478.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,057. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.