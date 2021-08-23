imbrex Price Hits $0.0087 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One imbrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $75,393.52 and $2.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, imbrex has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

imbrex Profile

imbrex is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

