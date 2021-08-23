Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report sales of $13.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.99 million and the lowest is $9.56 million. Immatics reported sales of $9.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $40.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million.

IMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.03. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after buying an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 8.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Immatics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

