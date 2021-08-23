Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.77

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 144743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). Equities research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

