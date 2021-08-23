Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

