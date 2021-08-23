Impossible Finance One Day Volume Tops $782,110.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $782,110.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00009595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00130872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00161967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.09 or 1.00295076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.56 or 0.01014096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.30 or 0.06705615 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

