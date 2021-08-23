Indexed Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $331,959.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00009014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $331,959.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00131232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00159889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,102.24 or 1.00010522 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.70 or 0.01011671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.04 or 0.06735724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

