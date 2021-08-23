Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Trading Up 2.6%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 177,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,770,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infobird stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

