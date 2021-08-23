Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFJPY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

IFJPY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.69. 31,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,289. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30. Informa has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

