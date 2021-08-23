Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Declares Final Dividend of $0.09

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Inghams Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.44.

About Inghams Group

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

