Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Trimmed by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up about 2.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 3.93% of Ingredion worth $238,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $16,713,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,253. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

