Injective Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $403.81 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $12.37 or 0.00024977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $403.81 million and approximately $56.26 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

INJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

