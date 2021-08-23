Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.54. 38,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 599,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 33.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

