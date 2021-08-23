InsaneCoin (INSN) Market Cap Hits $290,165.33

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $290,165.33 and approximately $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.84 or 0.00543360 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.14 or 0.01205758 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,678,586 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

