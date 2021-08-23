Insider Buying: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Acquires 11,900 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $116,858.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

NYSE:CANO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,364. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

