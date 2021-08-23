Insider Buying: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. 112,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,450. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 million, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRVS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

