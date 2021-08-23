Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $86,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 17,100 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,360.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 22,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $254,100.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,063 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,844.66.

On Friday, August 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $517,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

FAST Acquisition stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,796. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FAST Acquisition by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,726,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,757 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FAST Acquisition by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,113 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,475,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.