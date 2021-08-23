Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,477,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,781,881.60.

Kerry Knoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kerry Knoll acquired 40,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kerry Knoll acquired 30,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.

TSE GENM traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.80. 245,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,764. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. Generation Mining Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

