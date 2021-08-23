Insider Buying: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Buys 600 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins purchased 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $17,718.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Wendye Robbins purchased 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Wendye Robbins purchased 700 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $22,078.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.18. 360,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,087. The stock has a market cap of $919.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,120,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 287,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

