Insider Buying: Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director Purchases 29,500 Shares of Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko bought 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$13,717.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,153,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,396,483.52.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, John Martin Mirko purchased 15,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,200.00.

On Monday, July 26th, John Martin Mirko purchased 40,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Martin Mirko bought 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

CVE:RKR traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.76.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

