Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,037 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $27,978.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $56,236.68.

On Thursday, July 29th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $44,320.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $38,668.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.78. 1,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,829. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

