Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells 466 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc J. Rowan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Marc J. Rowan sold 433 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $28,361.50.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 619,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,398. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

