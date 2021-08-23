Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. 2,154,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

