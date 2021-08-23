Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CME stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.84. 1,144,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,969. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.