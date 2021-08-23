Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Sells 2,285 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $113,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $51.71. 325,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,278,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

