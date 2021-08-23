Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells 2,544 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $126,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $645,500.00.

DNLI stock traded up $2.77 on Monday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,213. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

