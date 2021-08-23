Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells 2,546 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DNLI traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.71. 325,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,213. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.