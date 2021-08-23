Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells 2,546 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DNLI traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.71. 325,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,213. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.89.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
