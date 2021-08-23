Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CAO Sells 1,691 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MNTV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. 829,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,262. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,769,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

