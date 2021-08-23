Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Sells 18,528 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. 829,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,262. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

