Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sells 3,721 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $324,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 596,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,284. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,816,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $24,436,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

