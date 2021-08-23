Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

