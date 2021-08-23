Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.32. 293,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,405. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

