Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells 279 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey F. Schmitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $7.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $578.89. 154,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $581.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.82.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

