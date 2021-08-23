Insight Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $81,564.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 294.4% higher against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $549,834.35 and $81,564.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.59 or 0.00824064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00101745 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

INX is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

