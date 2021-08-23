Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 23rd (NASDAQ:IINN)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s (NASDAQ:IINN) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. had issued 2,909,091 shares in its public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $16,029,091 based on an initial share price of $5.51. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

