Insured Finance (INFI) Price Up 26.5% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $163,465.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00055858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00129931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00162419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,235.14 or 1.00031367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.22 or 0.01018336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.34 or 0.06750021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,730,068 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

