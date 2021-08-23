Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.34% of Integer worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,923,000 after acquiring an additional 241,228 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $21,209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Integer by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $508,101,000 after buying an additional 229,325 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $20,463,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,446 shares of company stock worth $1,322,815. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.18. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.