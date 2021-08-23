Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post $385.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.00 million and the highest is $388.20 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $370.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

