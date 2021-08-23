Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.49. 732,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,159,383. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.