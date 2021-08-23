Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,524 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,159,383. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

