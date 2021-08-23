Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.59.

Shares of IPL stock traded up C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 843,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,626. The firm has a market cap of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.17.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

