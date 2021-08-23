International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

