Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 5,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 60,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Interra Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

