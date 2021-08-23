Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $552.57. 43,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.12. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $549.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.67.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

