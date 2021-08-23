Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 82,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.67.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $552.49. 1,357,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $553.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

