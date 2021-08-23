Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.92.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $545.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.12. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $549.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

